8. RELEASE. Before being declared as a Winner, the selected entrant, and where applicable, the Winner’s guest will be required to execute a legal agreement and release (the “Release”) that confirms his/her: (i) eligibility for the Contest and compliance with these Contest Rules; (ii) acceptance of the Prize as offered; (iii) release of each of the Contest Providers, other parties related to the Contest and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom; and (iv) grant to the Contest Providers of the unrestricted right, in the Contest Providers’ collective or individual discretion, to produce, reproduce, publish, convert, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, translate, adapt and otherwise use and re-use the Winner’s and his/her Guest’s (where applicable) name, photograph, likeness, voice and biography and where an entrant is providing Work to the Contest Providers in connection with the Contest, the Work (where applicable) in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, in connection with the Contest and the promotion and exploitation thereof. The executed Release must be returned within two (2) business days of an entrant receiving verification that he/she has been selected as a Winner or the selected entrant will be disqualified and the Prize forfeited.

9. INDEMNIFICATION BY ENTRANT. By entering the Contest, entrant releases and holds Releasees harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the entrant or any other person, including personal injury, death, or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Prize, participation in the Contest, any breach of the Contest Rules, or in any Prize-related activity. The entrant agrees to fully indemnify Releasees from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Contest, without limitation.

10. RIGHTS CLEARANCE. Where an entrant is providing the Work to the Contest Providers in connection with the Contest, each entrant shall retain all right, title and interest (including copyright) in and to the Work, and shall grant to the Contest Providers a worldwide, gratuitous and irrevocable license to copy, use, modify, edit, reproduce, display, adapt and transmit the Work in whole or in part, for use in all media now known or hereafter devised in perpetuity beginning on the date of entry, including, but not limited to, in connection with the administration, promotion and exploitation of the Contest or for any other reason. The entrant hereby confirms that the Work is an original work, solely created by the entrant, and that no third party participated as an author, co-author, photographer, videographer or otherwise in the creation of the Work or any part thereof and the entrant waives all moral rights in and to the Work in favour of the Contest Providers. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility for any claims of infringement of rights to copyright, privacy and/or personality, and all such liability shall remain with the entrant. In addition, each entrant represents to Contest Providers that the Work do not infringe any copyright interest of any third party and that the Work is not defamatory or obscene and does not violate any laws relating to hate speech or otherwise. The Contest Providers reserve the right to exclude any Work on the basis of concerns relating to the rights of third parties, including but not limited to privacy, copyright, defamation, rights of personality, obscenity or hate speech, as determined by the Contest Providers in their sole discretion.

11. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility or liability for lost, late, unintelligible/illegible, falsified, damaged, misdirected or incomplete entries, notifications, responses, replies or any Release, or, as applicable, for any computer, online, software, telephone, hardware or technical malfunctions that may occur, including but not limited to malfunctions that may affect the transmission or non-transmission of an entry. The Contest Providers are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by, as applicable, website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.